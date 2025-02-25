Pete Carroll reveals how involved Tom Brady is in shaping Raiders' roster

So Tom Brady's, like, really a Raider now.

Ever since Brady's bid to buy a minority ownership share in the Raiders was approved, people have wondered what kind of role he'd end up settling into. Speculation about how much influence he has on roster decisions got even louder after reports surfaced that he had a not-unimportant voice in the decision to move on from Antonio Pierce, and local reporters are already hinting at his influence as something of a de facto GM.

But in a throwaway answer from Pete Carroll during Tuesday's press conference from the NFL Combine in Indy, we got one of the best looks at what, exactly, Brady's role with the team has been so far. Carroll talked about how he and GM John Spytek 'consult' with Brady, and then mentioned that he himself talks to Brady 'on a daily basis.'

Pete Carroll on Tom Brady’s involvement: “He consults with us, and he's really tuned into what's happening.”



Carroll mentioned he talks to Brady on a daily basis. — Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) February 25, 2025

I mean, that kinda feels like a big deal? Not that it's necessarily a bad thing, but the notion of Brady talking to the head coach every single day feels a little surprising at this point. And at the risk of sounding grossly naive, that level of communication goes way beyond what I'd normally expect from a 'consultant.'

If they're talking every single day, it seems somewhat safe to assume Brady's a major decision maker in the building. It also lends a little bit more legitimacy to the idea that the Raiders could quietly be more involved in major offseason player movement than we even expected in the first place. Consulting: not bad work if you can get it.

I also wonder how thrilled Spytek was to hear Carroll say this publicly. Maybe he's not all that concerned about his role as the GM of the Raiders three weeks on to the job, but, I mean, could you blame him?