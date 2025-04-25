The Las Vegas Raiders and their fan base have endured several consecutive years of leadership changes. No head coach and general manager tandem has been able to steer this franchise in the right direction, and owner Mark Davis has had very little patience.

This offseason, Davis consulted minority owner Tom Brady on how to replace recently-fired Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco, and the two landed on a duo of Pete Carroll and John Spytek. Both of these men have incredible winning pedigrees in the NFL and should give Raiders fans a major feeling of confidence.

Despite the constant whirlwind of rumors leading up to the NFL Draft, Las Vegas ultimately landed its top prospect all along, and Coach Carroll is certainly smiling ear-to-ear.

Pete Carroll's dreams come true as Raiders land Ashton Jeanty against all odds

Las Vegas selected Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. After days of hearing rumors about the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears potentially swooping in to take him, the Raiders remained patient and landed the top running back in the class.

Head coach Pete Carroll has always advocated for having a strong run game, and Jeanty will instantly provide just that. He is a certified Week 1 starter in the NFL and one of the greatest running back prospects of this generation.

During his senior season at Boise State, Jeanty finished as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy. He ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns, both of which led the country by a significant margin. Jeanty is, by all measures, a near-perfect prospect, and the Raiders were fortunate enough that he fell down the board.

The Raiders desperately needed help at the running back position after losing Josh Jacobs and having the worst rushing attack in the NFL last year. A trio of Zamir White, Raheem Mostert and Sincere McCormick was not going to cut it for the Silver and Black, so they made a much-needed upgrade.

While the running back class is considered to be very deep, somebody has to snag the top prospect, and Las Vegas did just that by picking the Boise State product.

As an organization, the Raiders have a historic lineage of great running backs, and Jeanty could be next in line. He has legitimate Hall of Fame potential and should be the missing piece for the Las Vegas offense.