Pete Carroll's trade deadline quote will make Raiders fans roll their eyes

The Las Vegas Raiders don't have a ton going for them during the 2025 NFL season. Even when both Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty showed up big for the team in Week 9, the Raiders still fell short at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars after a week of rest.

Despite showing some flashes at various points this year, Las Vegas finds itself in a peculiar position, where the present is not very encouraging, and they really have no cards to play to inspire hope in the building or in the fan base for the future.

What they could do is begin trading the valuable pieces that they have, outside of Bowers, Jeanty and Maxx Crosby, and attempt to rebuild the program with young and cheap players through the NFL Draft. But Pete Carroll clearly has no intention of abiding by this piece of conventional wisdom.

Raiders' Pete Carroll continues to ignore big picture with baffling trade deadline quote

When asked during Monday's media availability if the Raiders would use the trade deadline solely to improve this year, or if they would be open to taking some temporary dings in the short term to potentially have a brighter future, Carroll responded with a quote that will cause fans to roll their eyes.

"No, I'm not thinking that way. It never comes to my mind at all," Carroll said. "We're trying to get better, ongoing, right now, and see what we can get done."

On the one hand, it is understandable for Carroll not to want to tip his hand about Las Vegas' plans at the trade deadline. Plus, if he makes a definitive comment about the Raiders being out of the running this year and looking to offload veterans, it could spark some chaos in the locker room.

But it is hard to imagine that this was Carroll's intention. Based on his general refusal to play younger players, more likely than not, Carroll truly hasn't even considered building toward the future. At 74 years old, it is tough to blame him, but he still has to honor the franchise's best interests.

The Raiders have not torn things down and rebuilt in decades, and not so coincidentally, they haven't had any success in decades. While the phrase "Just win, baby," looms large in the organization, that was originally said in reference to winning Super Bowls.

Somehow, it has been contorted into meaning that the franchise must always go all-in on winning every year and never take one metaphorical step back so that they can take two steps forward. Putting Band-Aids on things has never worked for the Silver and Black, but they try it every year.

It is unfortunate, but the writing is already on the wall for the 2025 season. Carroll has to start playing younger players and looking out for the future of the Raiders if he ever wants the franchise to recover and have success again. But his recent comments indicate that he'll try to salvage this season.

While that is admirable, in a way, it is more destructive than anything else. It will set the organization back even further, and when a new head coach inevitably comes to Las Vegas in a few years, they'll have fewer resources at their disposal to turn things around if Carroll can't miraculously do so himself