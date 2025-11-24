Pete Carroll said the worst thing possible after Raiders' meltdown vs. Browns

The Las Vegas Raiders barely put up a fight on Sunday against the 2-8 Cleveland Browns. To make matters worse, they were playing at home in Allegiant Stadium, and they got to face Shedeur Sanders, a rookie quarterback making his first-ever NFL start.

But still, the Raiders got downright humiliated by the Browns. The offensive line couldn't block, Geno Smith would not get rid of the football, nor could he make accurate passes, the defense couldn't wrap up and tackle, the special teams were a letdown, and the team was undisciplined in all three phases.

Does that about sum it up? Did I leave anything out? The Pete Carroll-led Raiders are light-years worse than any other team the franchise has fielded in recent memory, and this is an organization that has had just two playoff appearances and zero postseason wins since the 2002 season.

Pete Carroll said something he shouldn't have after Raiders' loss to Browns

To make matters worse, Carroll might have said one of the most ridiculous things imaginable during his post-game press conference. When asked about the offense's struggles and whether the blame lies on Chip Kelly, the offensive line or general lack of execution, Carroll had this unbelievable answer:

"You know, you mention execution of players. (Former USC head football coach) John McCay once was asked, 'What do you think of your team's execution?' He said. 'I think that's a good idea,'" Carroll laughed. "I never did really understand how he was willing to say that. But I just did it."

Of course, this is a play on words, as the reporter was asking about the team executing plays and performing well on the field. McCay, and subsequently Carroll, made it a double-entendre, referring to execution as a form of punishment where one carries out the death of someone who has done wrong.

Carroll's choice to laugh in the midst of this is also disgusting. Sure, he meant it to be a funny double-meaning, but after a brutal loss and a shocking comment like that, the least he could do is contain his laughter.

Comments like this are out of line, unproductive and just make the fan base more angry than they already are. Raider Nation wants accountability and answers in press conferences, not an attempted cutesy play on words that undermines the validity of the question.

The Raiders have so many issues this season that it is hard to put your finger on all of them, and even more difficult to assign blame. Perhaps the organization needs another fresh start, as nothing is going right, and it clearly starts at the top.