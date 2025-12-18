Pete Carroll sent a warning to Raiders' defense about Texans' Nico Collins

While the Las Vegas Raiders have had their share of self-imposed offensive issues during the 2025 NFL season, it cannot be understated what a gauntlet of defenses they have been forced to go through, especially since mid-October.

In the eight games since their Week 6 win against the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas has faced off against six units currently ranked in the top 10 in scoring defense. Their two reprieves were the Dallas Cowboys just after adding Quinnen Williams, and the Cleveland Browns, who have Myles Garrett.

Unfortunately, the Raiders' task ahead isn't much easier. On Sunday in Week 16, they'll take on the 9-5 Houston Texans who have the league's best defense, far and away. Houston is No. 1 in both points and yards allowed, as they've given up over 20 points just twice, and zero times since Week 10.

Pete Carroll has Raiders' defense laser-focused on Nico Collins

Obviously, the Texans' defense poses a major issue for, well, Las Vegas' league-worst offense. We could have another "doesn't cross the 50-yard line" kind of game. But when Pete Carroll spoke to JT The Brick, he actually had a warning for the Raiders' defense about Texans wide receiver Nico Collins.

"Nico is a game breaker, and he's got the ability to make the plays, steal the ball away from you, he gets guys deep. He's a possession guy as well when they need him to be. By far the most targeted receiver they have and the most explosive," Carroll said. "They've got a couple other guys that are good in the ranks, too, but, really, if you don't slow Nico down, then they're going to have a pretty easy go at it."

Surely, figuring out the complex puzzle that is moving the ball and scoring on Houston's defense is at the top of Carroll's mind. But his warning to the defense about how easy things will be for the Texans if they get Collins involved paints a picture of another drastic blowout loss for the Silver and Black.

RELATED: Bombshell QB benching just brought Raiders’ dream coach one step closer

Carroll is, unfortunately, right about Collins as well. Despite missing a game, not having his starting quarterback for several contests, and the year not even being over, Collins has 64 catches for 1,001 yards and six touchdowns. In his last three games, he has 12 catches for 304 yards and 2 scores.

Las Vegas' secondary has been a bit shaky lately, and they got especially torched against the Eagles last week. They'll need to make a massive turnaround, specifically Eric Stokes and Darien Porter, if they want to prevent Carroll's doomsday scenario from coming to fruition.

This Texans team can beat you in several different ways. Of course, Las Vegas doesn't have much of a chance to win anyway in what could possibly be their second straight shutout loss. But if they don't heed Carroll's advice about containing Collins, it may get lopsided and out of hand rather quickly.