Pete Carroll solves Raiders' QB problem with familiar face in latest ESPN prediction

The Raiders are back in the QB market for the 1,000th time since trading Derek Carr. As it turns out, signing Gardner Minshew to a very-expensive two-year contract actually didn't solve anything at all, and now one of Pete Carroll and John Spytek's first moves as the Raiders new head coach and GM, respectively, is to figure the ol' "most important position in football" out.

This is, unfortunately, not the year to need a QB. This year's draft class is especially weak at the position, and with the 6th overall pick in this year's draft, it seems unlikely that either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders will still be on the board by the time the Raiders are picking.

That leaves [gulp] free agency. It's the path ESPN expects the Raiders to go, according to the latest free agent predictions from Senior NFL Writer Jeremy Fowler. I'm sorry for having to type this, but the worldwide leader thinks that Russell Wilson and the Raiders make a ton of sense together in 2025.

A Russell Wilson/Raiders pairing for 2025 almost make too much sense

"Is a reunion with Pete Carroll, now Las Vegas' head coach, really viable? Two ex-Carroll assistants believe they can coexist, with one taking it as far as predicting that Wilson will sign there, adding that the two rekindled their relationship a little over a year ago after a rocky ending the Seattle. 'I think both would be open to it, especially with this QB class the way it is,' another ex-Carroll coach said. The Raiders' plans are uncertain, but this at least seems like a possibility."

Sigh. Wilson and the Raiders made sense even before they hired Carroll, and their connection only makes it feel more realistic. They certainly didn't end their time in Seattle together on good terms, but that's probably water under the bridge for a QB and coach who are more than likely both entering their final NFL chapter. Wilson had his moments with the Steelers (and his final year in Denver wasn't actually that bad, statistically speaking) but it's not like this is a longterm solution. I'm not sure Carroll's whole 'we're not rebuilding, we're going for it now' makes sense with *Russell Wilson* as the QB of that plan, but it'd be Very Raiders of everyone involved if that was the case.

Then again, maybe a 7-month residency in Vegas would be a fitting end to a career of someone (self) nicknamed Mr. Dangerous.