Pete Carroll under fire as Raiders scratch Dont'e Thornton Jr. for Tyler Lockett

The Las Vegas Raiders saw their roster undergo a bit of change during their Week 8 bye. Not only did they get several key players like Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers, Maxx Crosby, Adam Butler and Isaiah Pola-Mao back from injury, but they signed wide receiver Tyler Lockett and waived Justin Shorter.

Signing Lockett didn't make much sense, as the veteran's production has dropped off significantly from last year. He caught just 7 passes for 70 yards in the first seven games of the 2025 NFL season for the Tennessee Titans, and he had a hard time getting on the field.

Of course, he is now reunited with head coach Pete Carroll in Las Vegas, who was his coach for the Seattle Seahawks for nine seasons. This season has taught Raider Nation that Carroll will seemingly play or give more chances to "his guys" over other, often more deserving players.

Raiders make Dont'e Thornton Jr., Darnay Holmes surprise healthy scratches

With a Week 9 bout against the 4-3 Jacksonville Jaguars on the horizon, and several players returning from injury, there was bound to be a change to the inactives list. But Raiders fans are upset with Carroll for his decision to make rookie Dont'e Thornton Jr. a healthy scratch in favor of Lockett.

Granted, Thornton only has 5 catches for 94 yards this season, and he has not caught a pass since Week 3. But he's a young player who needs these valuable reps in a season where Las Vegas should be looking toward the future.

Players like Lockett, who aren't big enough game-changers right now and don't factor into the short or long-term plans of the Raiders, should not be getting priority over rookies with potentially bright futures.

Yes, the Raiders are far from being mathematically eliminated, but they have also shown nothing that indicates that they'll have a late-season turnaround and make a playoff push. Carroll's refusal to have a youth movement in Las Vegas is really grating on the fan base.

As for the rest of the inactives, undrafted rookie slot cornerback Greedy Vance Jr., who was a star during the preseason and was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, will get the nod over Darnay Holmes, who is a healthy scratch.

Zamir White, J.J. Pegues, Tonka Hemingway and Caleb Rogers are all healthy scratches as well, none of which come as big surprises. Hopefully, Lockett plays well in place of Thornton. If not, Raider Nation will surely riot.