PFF's cornerback rankings leave Raiders exposed at two critical positions

After a brutal four-win campaign in 2024 and another leadership change this offseason, many felt that the Las Vegas Raiders were finally going to embrace a full rebuild. However, that is not how new head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek operate.

Both come to Las Vegas from a Super Bowl-winning background, so they have done their best to structure this Raiders roster in that image. It started by trading for quarterback Geno Smith, and continued with adding a slew of under-the-radar veterans in free agency.

While there is still plenty of time before the season begins, the Raiders certainly have a handful of question marks on the roster.

PFF's cornerback ranking indicates double trouble for Raiders

One of the great unknowns in Las Vegas is who the team will add to supplement the young cornerback talent already on the roster. While Carroll may feel comfortable in his ability to develop defensive backs, it may behoove him to have a player in the room who can lead by example.

The team's lack of surefire answers was exacerbated by Pro Football Focus' recent ranking of the NFL's top 32 cornerbacks ahead of the 2025 season. As expected, no current Raiders made the list.

It is not necessarily a bad thing to fly under the radar, and PFF grades certainly do not win football games. However, the general consensus is that the team needs to bolster its secondary, and at times, where there is smoke, there is fire.

While it is not time to sound the alarms about the Raiders' cornerback room just yet, another glaring issue came up when looking at PFF's rankings. The Broncos' Patrick Surtain II and the Chiefs' Trent McDuffie came in at No. 2 and No. 3, which could cause isues for the Raiders.

Las Vegas does not have an established receiver alongside Jakobi Meyers yet, and with two elite cornerbacks in the division, this will be paramount to the team's success. Third-year wideout Tre Tucker should be the one to step up, but hopefully rookies Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton can be contributors and take the pressure off of Meyers as well.

Again, PFF rankings matter very little when the ball is snapped, but this list was a good reminder that the Raiders still have a ways to go until they are legitimate contenders. It is very possible, however, that Carroll is an incredible developer and Spytek has a strong nose for high-ceiling talent.

If that's the case in Las Vegas this year, then it won't be long until Raider Nation can laugh at these rankings.