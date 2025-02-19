Popular Raiders QB rumor gets louder with latest ESPN NFL free agency prediction

If you're a fan of mid-tier NFL quarterbacks who sign big contracts and then inevitably get cut before said contract ends, congrats, this blog's for you!

And if you thought that a new head coach *and* GM would stop the Raiders from doing the most Raiders things possible, I'm sorry, this blog is, uh, less for you.

We're deep into NFL Offseason Prediction SZN here on the internet, which means each and every day there's a new, totally arbitrary guess from someone who's job it is to parrot whatever NFL agent text message they get to start their morning. That's led to quite a bit of rumors about Raiders QBs, since it's hard to find a team across the league that is in more need of one.

All of which brings us to Sam Darnold. Darnold had the best season of his career last year with the Vikings, and is now set to cash in on 12 good games. No one rewards a few good games quite like the Las Vegas Raiders, which is why everyone and their mother is predicting that they sign Darnold in a few weeks here when free agency officially begins.

It's a rumor that continues to pick up steam, as evident by ESPN's latest roundup of free agent fits that dropped this week. They waste no time suggesting that Darnold's going to the Raiders, and at this point, whatever, let's just get on with it. Here's their rationale.

Sam Darnold to the Raiders is definitely going to happen, isn't it?

"With the transition to coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, the Raiders could finally solve their QB issue in free agency by signing Darnold. Las Vegas was 30th in QBR in 2024 (40.4), and Darnold's 4,319 passing yards and 35 touchdown throws for the Vikings both ranked fifth in the league. And in Vegas, Kelly could scheme for Darnold's arm talent, while also using his mobility to attack the edges."

So be it. Maybe this doesn't preclude them from taking a QB with the 6th overall pick in this year's draft, but it probably does. If Darnold can look like 80% of what he looked like under Kevin O'Connell, I'm fine with that for a year or two. It absolutely doesn't tip the scales in the AFC West, but that's probably trying to run before we can walk. Maybe "winning more than two games" should be the first goal of 2025, and Darnold absolutely* (*probably) gets the Raiders there.

Sam Darnold, Raiders QB1. At least the memes will be funny for a few weeks.