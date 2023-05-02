1 Prospect in each round that the Raiders might regret passing on
Round five: The Las Vegas Raiders may regret passing on Eric Gray, RB,
Let me preface this part of the piece by stating that Christopher Smith II from Georgia was an absolute steal at No. 170 overall. Despite his athleticism not jumping off the page, Smith's work was evident every time you put on the tape, as the unanimous All-American was a key cog for a Georgia defense that won back-to-back national titles.
For the purpose of this article, one player that the team could regret passing on by selecting Smith at No. 170 is Eric Gray, a running back from Oklahoma. Gray started his collegiate career at Tennessee before transferring to the Sooners, and last season, he exploded for over 1,200 yards and 11 touchdowns.
With everything going on with Josh Jacobs, the running back position could be an issue in the near-future, so adding Gray would at least give the team another option if they have to deal Jacobs away. Gray was drafted by the New York Giants at No. 172, and like the Raiders, the G-Men have an issue with their current star RB in Saquon Barkley as well.