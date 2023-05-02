1 Prospect in each round that the Raiders might regret passing on
Round four: The Las Vegas Raiders may regret passing on Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
As was the case with our round five pick, the Silver and Black got an absolutely solid addition in the fourth round in Jakorian Bennett. In fact, Las Vegas traded up to pick Bennett with the No. 2 overall pick on Day 3, as he joined former Maryland teammate at cornerback Deonte Banks as 2023 NFL Draft picks.
Bennett fills an immediate need for the Silver and Black, and will likely get every chance possible to earn a starting role as a rookie. However, the player picked after him, Kelee Ringo, was seen by many as a first-round talent heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, and many had mocked him as being one of the first cornerbacks off the board.
Ringo had some issues come up during the draft process that made him fall, and when all is said and done, the Philadelphia Eagles may have gotten a long-term starter for their secondary on Day 3. For the Raiders, the addition of Bennett was a solid one, but in the end, Ringo could end up being the better player at the next level.