1 Prospect in each round that the Raiders might regret passing on
Round two: The Las Vegas Raiders may regret passing on Matthew Bergeron, OG, Syracuse
The second round of the 2023 NFL Draft was an exciting one for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they traded up early on to select Notre Dame tight end, Michael Mayer. Widely considered the best player at the position group in this draft class, Mayer should slide right in as the TE1 in Las Vegas, replacing Darren Waller, who the team traded away this offseason.
There is no doubt in my mind that the selection of Mayer is going to be an outstanding one, as he is a perfect fit to play the position in Josh McDaniels's offense. However, a few selections later, where the Raiders originally were going to pick, the Atlanta Falcons selected Matthew Bergeron, arguably the best offensive guard in this year's draft class.
On offense, heading into this draft, offensive guard help was a big need, and Bergeron would have been good enough to come in and start right away. Mayer is going to be a playmaker, and likely a Pro Bowl player in the Silver and Black, but Bergeron would have solidified the offensive line up front for Jimmy Garoppolo.