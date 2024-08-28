2 players who made the Raiders 53-man roster but don’t deserve it
By Levi Dombro
The portion of the preseason between the final exhibition contest and the cut-down date is hectic. Players are being waived, released, traded, placed on injured reserve, and more. Many NFL teams go in with a plan but that plan frequently changes.
The Raiders trimmed down their roster to 53 players Tuesday as the league mandates, and there are a few surprises. No team can construct the perfect roster because there are too many moving pieces, but the Raiders should have cut ties with the following players.
Brandon Facyson, CB
Facyson has been a fine NFL corner when he is healthy, but that has always been his problem: staying healthy.
Only once in his NFL career has he played an entire season, and that was all the way back in 2019. It would be fine if he showed signs of increased durability, but he spent the whole preseason sitting on the sideline again.
When a team lets go of players like Sam Webb and even Woo Governor to keep Facyson, you have to wonder what the reason for that is. Most likely, Facyson ends up on IR in some capacity and the team can bring back one of those two players to take his spot, or the team has their eyes on someone else that just hit the market.
Regardless, Facyson being on the roster does not feel merit-based as he spent the whole 2023 season and 2024 preseason hurt. Telesco said that “he is a starting-level cornerback that’s had a tough run of luck.” However, fans have yet to see that. Let’s hope he gets healthy and makes an impact if he is going to be on the roster.
Kana’i Mauga, LB
The Raiders chose to keep seven linebackers on their initial 53-man roster, which is befuddling in and of itself, but the choice to keep Mauga is strange as well.
Part of this decision is likely a response to Tommy Eichenberg and perhaps Amari Burney’s injuries, as the team may need five linebackers after those two hit IR. But there are better options out there than Mauga; there has to be.
Special teams are important, but the team has a plethora of guys who get after it in that aspect of the game but could also contribute on the defensive side of the ball.
Perhaps he is just filling a space on the team right now and will be replaced when, inevitably, someone better comes along in free agency or via the waiver wire, but if not, then the depth at linebacker is suddenly a concern for me.
Mauga may very well be a good player who has not been given a huge chance to shine on defense in the NFL yet, but it is disappointing when someone who was basically invisible in the preseason makes the roster over guys at other positions who flashed.