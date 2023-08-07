2 Reasonable expectations, one bold prediction for Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders will turn to Jimmy Garoppolo in 2023, and here are some reasonable expectations, as well as a bold prediction for the quarterback.
By Brad Weiss
During the 2022 NFL season, the expectations were high for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Going into that campaign, the Raiders had gone out and spent high draft capital to bring Davante Adams to be the team's WR1, a close friend of Carr from their time at Fresno State.
What ensued was a nightmare season for No. 4, as he was benched towards the end of the year, and was shown the door on Valentine's Day this offseason. After nine seasons as the starter, the Carr Era ended with the Raiders, and while he put up some incredible, record-breaking statistics, the wins were never consistent.
Now, the Raiders turn to Jimmy Garoppolo as their new starting quarterback, a signal-caller who is very familiar with head coach Josh McDaniels. The hope is that Garoppolo can stabilizing the organization, and with his overall win-loss record at the NFL level, 40-17, wins will hopefully come more often than not.
Here, we look at one bold prediction, and two reasonable expectations for Garoppolo in 2023