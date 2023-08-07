2 Reasonable expectations, one bold prediction for Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders will turn to Jimmy Garoppolo in 2023, and here are some reasonable expectations, as well as a bold prediction for the quarterback.
By Brad Weiss
Bold Prediction: Jimmy Garoppolo plays in 16-plus games and leads the Raiders to the playoffs
When thinking about what would be a bold prediction for Garoppolo this season, it does not really revolve around his statistics. Garoppolo has long been a very solid quarterback in terms of stats, as he protects the football well, and is not one that is going to take unnecessary chances down the field.
The big question when it comes to Jimmy G revolves around his health, and whether or not he can stay on the field for a full 17-game season. In a perfect world, Garoppolo avoids the injury bug this season thanks to an offensive line that returns five starters from last season, and is able to navigate what should be a tough 2023 schedule for the Silver and Black.
When healthy, Garoppolo has proven he can win at the NFL level, whether it is with the New England Patriots or San Francisco 49ers. One bold prediction for Jimmy G would be him playing in at least 16 regular season games, leading the Raiders to a winning record, and punching their ticket to the Wild Card Round.