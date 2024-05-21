2 winners (and 2 losers) from the Raiders 2024 offseason so far
Even for the Raiders, it's been a very Raiders-y offseason. In the first year of the Tom Telesco era, the team has spent a bunch of money (in slightly confusing fashion) and had what was widely considered to be one of the worst draft classes of any team in the NFL. But otherwise, things are going great!
The good news is that the Raiders probably won't be worse than last year. The players love playing for Antonio Pierce, the defense has a ton of young, ascending talent, and Gardner Minshew isn't the worst quarterback in football. He may be like, one of the 10 worst QBs in football, but he's not *the* worst.
The bad news is that they're probably going to be one of the worst teams in football next year. And really the bad news is that they play in the AFC West with Patrick Mahomes, but thinking about that for too long gets bleak. There's a long way to go before the Raiders are putting together a legitimate challenge for the division title, and we'll cross that bridge when we get there. For now, let's just take a look back at the offseason that was, and name some winners and losers.