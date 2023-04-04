2023 NFL Draft: 3 positions the Raiders still must address this April
The Las Vegas Raiders hold significant draft capital in 2023, and here, we look at three positions they still need to target after free agency.
After trading away Darren Waller to the New York Giants, the Las Vegas Raiders hold four of the first 100 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. With that draft capital, general manager David Ziegler could set his team up for long-term success, but he must avoid the problems of the previous regime, especially early on.
We have already seen the Raiders revamp the roster in free agency this offseason, adding some low-key solid players across the first two waves. With the 2023 NFL Draft coming up, however, there are still some big needs on this roster, and we dive into them here.
Defensive Tackle
Last offseason, the Raiders tried to fix their issues along the defensive line by spending in free agency, and using multiple draft picks on the defensive tackle spot. Heading into this season, that problem still remains, though they are in a bit better shape with Jerry Tillery returning in free agency.
Going into this year's draft, there are some solid defensive tackles available, especially with the handful of Day 1 and 2 picks Las Vegas has. Guys like Bryan Bresee, Calijah Kancey, and Mazi Smith could all help improve this group immediately, and you would not have to use the No. 7 overall pick to get them.