2023 NFL Draft: 3 positions the Raiders still must address this April
Cornerback
It seems like the Raiders franchise has had an issue at the cornerback spot for years, something they could fix in a big way this draft season. If they decide to pass on a quarterback early in round one, cornerback may be the play, as there are some elite options available within the first ten picks.
Players like Devon Witherspoon and Christian Gonzalez are considered top-10 guys, while players like Joey Porter Jr., Kelee Ringo, and Deonte Banks could be had if Las Vegas decides to trade back in the first round. Either way, if cornerback is the priority, they can bring an elite player in on Day 1, whether they stay at No. 7 overall or not.
Las Vegas plays in a division where you need to have excellent play from the secondary, as they have a gauntlet of potential Hall of Fame quarterbacks playing in the AFC West. If they are happy with Garoppolo, and feel they can add depth at the position in next year's draft, adding an elite cornerback helps even the field a little bit this upcoming season.