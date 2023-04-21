2023 NFL Draft: Bold predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders pick twice on Day 1
The Las Vegas Raiders currently hold the No. 7 overall pick, and the media experts are widely undecided about what the team is likely to do with it. Some have them trading up in the first round to get a quarterback, while others seem to think they will stay put, selecting a defensive star in the top-10 as they continue to build up that side of the ball.
Regardless of what they decide to do, the Raiders have a need for multiple impact players this draft season, and they have the draft capital to get them. Ziegler could end up trading down in the first round, possibly picking up a later first-round pick, as they continue to stack draft capital.
If they do that, they may be able to couple some early round picks to get back into the first round with a second selection. That would allow the Raiders to bring in two players that they have a first round grade on, and based on all the needs going into next week's draft, they need all the top-line talent they can get.