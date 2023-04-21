2023 NFL Draft: Bold predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders
2023 NFL Draft: Bold predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders add to their offensive line with top pick
The Las Vegas Raiders added Dylan Parham with their first pick last year, selecting the interior offensive lineman from Memphis with the No. 90 overall selection. This year, the expectations are that if the Raiders do not go up and get a quarterback early in Round 1, they will likely go defense, but what happens if they add another offensive lineman with their first pick?
Las Vegas has nearly their entire offensive line set going into next season, as Kolton Miller and Jermaine Eluemunor will man the offensive tackle spots, Andre James at center, and Parham at one of the guard spots. However, one position remains vacant, and with their first round pick, could the Raiders decide to fill it?
The only way this happens is if the Raiders trade down in the first round, and the only pick I could see it being is Peter Skoronski. He played offensive tackle at Northwestern, but has the skill set to be an elite offensive guard at the next level, and adding him would solidify their offensive line heading into next season.