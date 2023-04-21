2023 NFL Draft: Bold predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders trade away Josh Jacobs
Last offseason, the Raiders decided not to pick up the fifth-year option for running back Josh Jacobs, a move that proved to be unwise once the 2022 campaign kicked off. Jacobs ran wild over the rest of the NFL, leading the league in both rushing and all-purpose yards, establishing himself as one of the best young backs in the league.
Now, the Raiders are at a crossroads with Jacobs, as they have placed the franchise tag on him, but he has yet to sign it. Jacobs also did not attend the voluntary workouts that started this week, so it is anybody's guess as to whether or not he will be donning his No. 28 Silver and Black jersey this season for the Raiders.
In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Raiders are seen as a team that could trade up for a quarterback, and the Arizona Cardinals could be a trade partner at No. 3 overall. To move up, Jacobs would be part of the package, as Kyler Murray needs more weapons in Arizona, and Jacobs is as good a young running back as there is in the game right now.