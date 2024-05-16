Las Vegas Raiders official 2024 NFL schedule released
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders will go into the 2024 NFL season with high expectations, as the hope is that they can build off a strong end to the 2023 campaign. With Antonio Pierce as the head coach, the Raiders saw incredible play from their defense, and rookie Aidan O'Connell was more than serviceable down the stretch.
2024 brings a new era of Raiders football, as new general manager Tom Telesco made some big changes with the roster this offseason. The defense could be one of the best in the game, and if Aidan O'Connell can build off his strong finish to 2023, they may have found a long-term answer at the quarterback position.
On Wednesday, the Raiders possible road to the AFC Playoffs was laid out, as the NFL released the full schedule for the 2024 season. It will be a long road for the Raiders, as they have one of the top strengths of schedule, and will travel more miles than nearly all other NFL teams, but they have the talent to be a surprisingly good team.
Las Vegas Raiders released the 2024 schedule via an incredible Twitter post.
Las Vegas Raiders 2024 NFL Schedule
Week 1: at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 2: at Baltimore Ravens
Week 3: vs Carolina Panthers
Week 4: vs Cleveland Browns
Week 5: at Denver Broncos
Week 6: vs Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 7: at Los Angeles Rams
Week 8: vs Kansas City Chiefs
Week 9: at Cincinnati Bengals
Week 10: BYE
Week 11: at Miami Dolphins
Week 12: vs Denver Broncos
Week 13: at Kansas City Chiefs (Black Friday Game)
Week 14: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 15: vs Atlanta Falcons (Monday Night Football)
Week 16: vs Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 17: at New Orleans Saints
Week 18: vs Los Angeles Chargers
It will be interesting to see how this all plays out for the Raiders, as the AFC is going to be tight once again this season. Las Vegas battled through a lot of ups and downs last season, and was still alive in the playoff race late in the season, so hopefully, they can build off that and be playing meaningful football in January.
We will go into more in-depth analysis of the 2024 schedule in the next few days.