2023 NFL Draft: Bold predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders NFL Draft
Raiders NFL Draft / Andy Lyons/GettyImages
Raiders prospect Anthony Richardson
Raiders NFL Combine / Stacy Revere/GettyImages

Raiders do not draft a quarterback at all

Based on who you listen to, the Las Vegas Raiders could be in on a quarterback early in the first round. Bryce Young is the likely No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers, who traded up with the Chicago Bears for that selection, and CJ Stroud is the favorite to be the next quarterback off the board.

This draft season has also added a few more names into the mix, as Anthony Richardson has been in some mock drafts as the next quarterback off the board, and Will Levis has moved up draft boards as well. There have been mock drafts that have linked both Richardson or Levis to the Raiders, but what happens if the team passes on both, or better yet, does not draft a quarterback at all.

After the first round, Hendon Hooker is a quarterback that could go early on Day 2, and Tanner McKee is another signal-caller the Raiders have been mocked to. However, with Jimmy Garoppolo as the starter, and Brian Hoyer backing him up in 2023, is it possible the Raiders decide until the 2024 NFL Draft to bring in a possible long-term solution at the position?

