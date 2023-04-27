2023 NFL Draft: Raiders make massive trade with Eagles in full Round 1 mock draft
The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday from Kansas City, Missouri, and here, we dive into how the first round could shape out for the Las Vegas Raiders.
The time has come for the 2023 NFL Draft, and for the Las Vegas Raiders, there is still plenty of work left to be done in terms of their roster. The Raiders made some big changes this offseason, and entering his second season as head coach, Josh McDaniels knows the time is now to finally get the franchise pointed in the right direction.
Here, we dive into our last full first-round mock draft before the action kicks off Thursday night using ESPN's Analytics Mock Draft Simulator.
1. Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
The Carolina Panthers hold the No. 1 overall pick this April, and it seems like Bryce Young is destined to be the first name called on Thursday night. Carolina is trying to escape quarterback hell, and in Young, they get a player that could change the fortunes of the franchise in a hurry.
2. Houston Texans: Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama
The run on Alabama players continues with Will Anderson Jr., as the simulator has the Houston Texans bypassing a quarterback at No. 2 overall. Anderson is considered the best overall talent in the draft class, and with a defensive-minded head coach in DeMeco Ryans, this pick makes a lot of sense.