2023 NFL Draft: Raiders make massive trade with Eagles in full Round 1 mock draft
2023 NFL Draft: Raiders make massive trade with Eagles in Round 1 mock
3. Arizona Cardinals: Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech
The Arizona Cardinals are not a franchise in need of a quarterback, so they bypass a signal-caller as well, selecting Tyree Wilson from Texas Tech. This is a player who has flown up draft boards in recent weeks, and with Arizona, becomes the face of the defense under new head coach, Jonathan Gannon.
4. Indianapolis Colts: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
The big debate going into this draft is what order the quarterbacks will go on Thursday night, and here, Will Levis is the second signal-caller off the board. Levis did not have the best draft season, causing him to fall in some mock drafts, but that is not the case in our mock, as he lands with the Indianapolis Colts and new head coach, Shane Steichen.
5. Seattle Seahawks: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
The Las Vegas Raiders could certainly use some help at defensive tackle, but they won't get the best player at the position in the draft class with Jalen Carter going to Seattle. The Seahawks have the draft capital to dominate the NFC West for years to come, and if he can stay out of trouble, and in shape, Carter could be a generational talent for the franchise.
6. Detroit Lions: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
The Detroit Lions may have a solid NFL quarterback in Jared Goff, but sitting at No. 6, could they actually bring in his successor in Anthony Richardson. Quarterback is not a big need in Detroit, but with a plethora of first and second-round picks, they tap the University of Florida signal-caller in the top-10.