2023 NFL Draft: Raiders make massive trade with Eagles in full Round 1 mock draft
7. Philadelphia Eagles: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Here is where the Raiders were supposed to pick, but in our last full first-round mock draft, the Silver and Black send the No. 7 overall pick to the Philadelphia Eagles. The entire trade picks No. 7 and No. 38 for pick No. 10 and No. 30, giving the Raiders two first-round picks, and the Eagles' Oregon cornerback, Christian Gonzalez.
8. Atlanta Falcons: CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State
The fall of Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, who has been mocked to the Raiders over and over again, ends at No. 8. The Atlanta Falcons may have Desmond Ridder on the roster, but Stroud is a quarterback that could come in and be a franchise guy for years to come.
9. Chicago Bears: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
The first offensive lineman off the board in this mock is not Paris Johnson Jr., but instead Darnell Wright from Tennessee. The Chicago Bears are building around quarterback Justin Fields, and Wright could end up being a cornerstone left tackle for them for years to come.