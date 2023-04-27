2023 NFL Draft: Raiders make massive trade with Eagles in full Round 1 mock draft
2023 NFL Draft: Raiders make massive trade with Eagles in Round 1 mock
15. New York Jets: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
The New York Jets finally got their guy, as the Green Bay Packers traded away Aaron Rodgers this past week to Gang Green. Now, they have to go out and protect their new quarterback, and they do so by adding Broderick Jones from Georgia at No. 15 overall.
16. Washington Commanders: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
The run on offensive tackles continues in our simulation, as the Washington Commanders get some protection for new quarterback, Sam Howell. It remains to be seen whether the move to Howell will work out, but Paris Johnson Jr. is as good a tackle prospect as there is in this draft class.
17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
The Ohio State Buckeyes should see a number of their players selected on Day 1, and here, the Pittsburgh Steelers give Kenny Pickett a tremendous wide receiver talent in Jaxon Smith-Njigba. In fact, many feel Smith-Njigba will be the first wideout off the board on Thursday, so getting him at No. 17 is massive for the Steelers.
18. Detroit Lions: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
Another talented cornerback comes off the board here at No. 18 overall, as the Lions look to fix a defense that was downright bad at times last season. They have the draft capital to dominate the NFC North for years to come, and Banks has CB1 written all over him.