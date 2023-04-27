2023 NFL Draft: Raiders make massive trade with Eagles in full Round 1 mock draft
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Nolan Smith, LB, Georgia
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a team that could be in the market to trade up for a quarterback on Thursday night, but they stay put at No. 19 here. With the pick, the Bucs bolster the defense by adding Nolan Smith, one of the more versatile defenders in this year's draft class.
20. Seattle Seahawks: O'Cyrus Torrence, OL, Florida
The Seattle Seahawks made the playoffs last season, so for them to hold two first-round picks is solid gold for Pete Carroll and his staff. Seattle bolstered the defensive line at No. 5 overall with Jalen Carter, and here, they fix the offensive line by selecting O'Cyrus Torrence from Florida.
21. Los Angeles Chargers: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
To stay relevant in the AFC West, you have to be able to shut down passing attacks, and Los Angeles tries to do so by adding Joey Porter Jr. from Penn State at No. 21 overall. Porter is a first-round talent who grew up around the game, and the Chargers certainly need help in their secondary.
22. Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Addison, WR, USC
The Baltimore Ravens brought in Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency this offseason, but they continue to stack wide receiver talent here. Jordan Addison made stops at Pitt and USC during his collegiate career, and is the kind of playmaker that will complement OBJ perfectly in Charm City.