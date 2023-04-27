2023 NFL Draft: Raiders make massive trade with Eagles in full Round 1 mock draft
23. Minnesota Vikings: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
The Minnesota Vikings are a team rumored to be looking to trade up on Night 1, but for now, they pick Quentin Johnston with the No. 23 overall selection. Losing Adam Thielen is going to hurt their offense, but hopefully, Johnston can soften the blow of losing a Vikings legend.
24. Jacksonville Jaguars: Adetomiwa Adebawore, Edge, Northwestern
The Jacksonville Jaguars will go into next season as the unquestioned favorite in the AFC South, but there is still work to be done. On defense, Adetomiwa Adebawore could instantly improve a pass rush led by Josh Allen, a player Raiders fans desperately wanted in the Silver and Black back in the 2019 NFL Draft.
25. New York Giants: Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
The New York Giants saw enough of Daniel Jones to give him a monster contract this offseason, and then went out and got him some weapons at wide receiver as well. In the draft, the simulator has them bolstering the defensive line, selecting Bryan Bresee from Clemson late in the first round.
26. Dallas Cowboys: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
The Dallas Cowboys ended the Ezekiel Elliott era this offseason, and now have to do something to add to the running back room. One player to keep an eye on is Jahmyr Gibbs, a do-everything back that can be a real threat on the ground, through the air, or even in the return game.