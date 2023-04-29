2023 NFL Draft: Did the Las Vegas Raiders get it right on Day 2?
Despite the heavy need for defensive players in this year's NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders decided to use two of their three picks on Day 2 towards the offensive side of the ball.
Day two of the NFL Draft is in the books and despite the expectation of trying to target key players at each level of the defense, the Las Vegas Raiders decided to go with a tight end, defensive lineman, and slot wide receiver with their three picks on Day 2 of the Draft.
They started by trading the Indianapolis Colts their 38th overall pick and 141st overall pick, to jump up to 35th overall in order to select Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer. In the 3rd round, the Raiders selected defensive tackle Byron Young out of Alabama with the 70th overall pick and wide receiver Tre Tucker out of Cincinnati with the 100th overall pick.
The moves the Raiders made on day two were definitely surprising, but I believe they're better than a lot of people are giving them credit for. Let's dive into the overall grade for the Las Vegas Raiders on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.