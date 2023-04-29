2023 NFL Draft: Did the Las Vegas Raiders get it right on Day 2?
Final Day 2 Grade
Overall, the Raiders did pretty well on Day 2 in my opinion. Were there other players that they could've picked in the 3rd round that I would've prefered? Yes. But they stuck to their BPA mentality in regards to their board, which we know is always drastically different than what we fans have in mind.
I think the jump up for Mayer was a no brainer and the Raiders got a big steal with him that will pay off immediately. I believe Byron Young will contribute to making this defensive line better like they need, but he may be a little bit of a slow burn in regards to any tangible production.
Lastly, I'm just going with trusting the front office with the Tucker pick. I'm pretty indifferent about him, especially with some of the defensive back talent that was still on the board. That being said, I feel like McDaniels and Zeigler are sticking to their plan, which I believe will be successful in the end.