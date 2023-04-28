2023 NFL Draft: Where the Las Vegas Raiders select on Day 2
Day 2 festivities for the 2023 NFL Draft kick off on Friday night, and here, we look at the current selections the Las Vegas Raiders hold in Rounds 2 and 3.
On Thursday night, the Las Vegas Raiders made Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With needs up and down the defense, Wilson comes to the Raiders as one of the highest-rated defensive players in the draft class, even if he does not fill one of the more pressing needs on the roster.
The truth is, Chandler Jones looked old last season, and cannot be counted on anymore to be a real productive player at the NFL level. Star edge rusher Maxx Crosby needs help coming off the edge, and in Wilson, the Raiders get a player that would have been the No. 1 edge rusher in this class had Will Anderson Jr. from Alabama not been available.
With Wilson drafted, Las Vegas must continue to address the defensive side of the ball, and here, we look at their current draft haul as we enter Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Raiders 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 selections
Round 2, Pick No. 38
Round 3, Pick No. 70
Round 3, Pick No. 100
As you can see, Las Vegas current holds three more top-100 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, and after a whirlwind Day 1 that saw so many trades, there is still a ton of talent left on the board. Potential first-round players like Joey Porter Jr., Michael Mayer, Brian Branch, and Trenton Simpson all fill immediate needs for the Silver and Black, and all could be there at No. 38.
The action will kick off at 4PM PT from Kansas City, Missouri, as two rounds of picks will be selected throughout the night. The draft wraps up on Saturday with Rounds 4 through 7, a day that could see the Raiders select as many as eight players according to their current draft picks.