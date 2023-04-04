2023 NFL free agency: Former Raiders defensive tackles to bring back
The Las Vegas Raiders are still looking to add talent to their defensive line, and here are three former players they could look to bring back in free agency this offseason.
Last season, the Las Vegas Raiders did a lot to add to their defensive line, including bringing in players via free agency, as well as the 2022 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, most of the talent they brought in did not pan out, making defensive tackle a priority for the franchise once again this offseason.
According to Spotrac, Las Vegas could still bring in some quality talent at the defensive tackle spot via free agency, and some of them the fan base should be very familiar with. In fact, here, we look at three former Raiders DTs Las Vegas should think about bringing back in free agency.
Shelby Harris
We start out with Shelby Harris, who was a seventh-round pick of the Raiders franchise back in 2014. Harris spent two seasons in the Silver and Black, but it was not until he left the franchise that he really began to find his way at the NFL level.
Now, Harris is a player who could come back to the organization and be a solid depth piece up front, as he has shown himself to be strong against the run and the pass. Las Vegas needs this kind of veteran along their defensive line, and Harris could have a few more good years ahead of him.
Justin Ellis
Justin Ellis was another 2014 draft pick of the Raiders franchise, and was seen as a cornerstone player after being taken in the second round. Ellis was a part of a 2014 class that was supposed to make the Silver and Black a power for years to come, but instead, he was a part of only one playoff team.
Since leaving the Raiders, Ellis has spent time with the New York Giants, and Baltimore Ravens, but was not brought back by the G-Men this offseason. Fans loved Jelly during his time with the Silver and Black, and he still has enough left in the tank to help this defensive line in a big way in 2023.