2023 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders pass on a QB, move down, pick twice in full first-round mock
3. Arizona Cardinals: Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama
The Arizona Cardinals brought in a defensive-minded head coach in Jonathan Gannon, so it would make sense for them to spend the No. 3 overall pick on that side of the ball. When it comes to the 2023 NFL Draft class, Anderson is the best overall defensive player, and Gannon could certainly find a way to exploit his strengths within the Cardinals defense in 2023.
4. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
The Indianapolis Colts pick in the No. 4 spot this year, and with it, they select a quarterback who is rocketing up draft boards right now. Anthony Richardson is a player who has dominated the draft process, making himself a bonafide top-5 prospect, and he allows the Colts to hit the reset button at the quarterback position this offseason.
5. Seattle Seahawks: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
One of the teams in great position during the 2023 NFL Draft is the Seattle Seahawks, who hold two first round picks on Day 1. Jalen Carter may be having a tough draft process, but there is no denying his talent, and Pete Carroll and his staff have never been afraid to shy away from a draft prospect with question marks.
6. Detroit Lions: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
The Detroit Lions pulled the trigger on a monster deal a few years back, sending Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams. Due to that trade, they hold the No. 6 overall pick this April, a pick they use on Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who could end up being a 1,000-yard receiver in Year 1 within the Lions offense.