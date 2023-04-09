2023 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders pass on a QB, move down, pick twice in full first-round mock
11. Las Vegas Raiders: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
In our latest mock draft, the Las Vegas Raiders will not pick until the No. 11 selection on Day 1, as they traded back with the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are rumored to be out on Malik Willis as their long-term starter, and with the Raiders possibly waiting on bringing in their franchise guy this offseason, they bolster a position of need here.
When it comes to the cornerback position, there is basically a tie atop the group in Christian Gonzalez from Oregon and Devon Witherspoon from Illinois. Gonzalez goes at No. 10 overall to the Philadelphia, so here, Las Vegas adds Witherspoon, a punishing defensive back that would slide into the CB1 role on this Raiders defense.
Witherspoon may not have the elite speed that Gonzalez does, but he is a menacing presence on the outside, as well as elite cover skills. He can be a plus-defender in both man and zone coverages, and playing in the AFC West, Las Vegas needs as much help as they can get in the secondary this season, and moving forward.