2023 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders pass on a QB, move down, pick twice in full first-round mock
2023 NFL Draft: Raiders pass on QB, move down, pick twice in full first-round mock
12. Houston Texans: Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Iowa
The Houston Texans hold two of the first 12 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, this after the Deshaun Watson trade with the Cleveland Browns last year. After adding their franchise quarterback at No. 2 overall, they bolster the pass rush here at No. 12, bringing in a versatile defender in Lukas Van Ness from Iowa.
13. New York Jets: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
It appears that the New York Jets are zeroing in on finishing up the trade for Aaron Rodgers, so they do not need a quarterback in this mock draft. Instead, they bolster the offensive line in front of him, adding Peter Skoronski, a punishing offensive tackle from Northwestern.
14. New England Patriots: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
It was a down year for the New England Patriots this past season, but a franchise like them are not going to stay down for long. The Patriots have their issues on both sides of the ball, but after losing some elite talent from their defense this offseason, they add a ballhawking cornerback in Joey Porter Jr. from Penn State.
15. Green Bay Packers: Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson
The time for Jordan Love to lead this Green Bay Packers franchise has arrived, and with that, it ushers in a new era of football for the Cheeseheads. Despite the fact Love needs some help around him, Myles Murphy is too good of an edge rusher to pass up here in the middle of the first round, and as we know, every rookie quarterback needs a great defense.
16. Washington Commanders: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
The Washington Commanders are turning to Sam Howell to be their starting quarterback in 2023, but they also have brought in a capable backup in Jacoby Brissett. The Commanders do need help along the offensive line no matter who the signal-caller is this season, and Broderick Jones should be one of the top-3 offensive tackles off the board this April.