2023 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders pass on a QB, move down, pick twice in full first-round mock
2023 NFL Draft: Raiders pass on QB, move down, pick twice in full first-round mock
17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh Steelers hold the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and with the selection, they add a local product in Calijah Kancey from Pitt. Kancey did a tremendous job during the draft process bolstering his draft status, and he finds a comfortable home landing with the Steelers.
18. Detroit Lions: Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia
The Detroit Lions are in a great spot to set their franchise up for success in the long haul, as they hold two of the first 18 picks this April. After going offense at No. 6 overall, they add an elite defender here at No. 18, bringing in Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be rolling with Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback in 2023, so they better get him some help along the offensive line. With pick No. 19, Tampa Bay adds Tennessee mauler Darnell Wright, giving Mayfield the kind of protection he is going to need to succeed with the Bucs.
20. Seattle Seahawks: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
The Seattle Seahawks are another strong NFC team that owns two first-round picks this April, and they can bring in two elite talents with the selections. After getting the best defensive tackle in the class in Jalen Carter at No. 5, they get one of the top-2 wideouts in the class in Quentin Johnston here at No. 20, giving Geno Smith another tremendous weapon.
21. Los Angeles Chargers: Jordan Addison, WR, USC
The Miami Dolphins were supposed to hold the No. 21 overall pick this April, but after having to forfeit it, this selection belongs to the Los Angeles Chargers. With the pick, Jordan Addison is the selection, giving them another elite option on the outside for their generational quarterback, Justin Herbert.