2023 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders pass on a QB, move down, pick twice in full first-round mock
2023 NFL Draft: Raiders pass on QB, move down, pick twice in full first-round mock
26. Dallas Cowboys: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
The Dallas Cowboys hold the No. 26 overall pick this April, and with the selection, they should look to add a talented tight end to the mix. Dalton Kincaid is considered the TE2 in this draft class, but he is a bonafide first-round talent, and fills a big need in Dallas.
27. Buffalo Bills: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
The Buffalo Bills have one of the better young quarterbacks in the NFL, and an elite wide receiver, but they still have yet to find the formula to get to the Super Bowl. With pick No. 27, they bring in a running back that could help them in Bijan Robinson, widely considered the only legit Day 1 running back prospect in this draft class.
28. Cincinnati Bengals: Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
The Cincinnati Bengals are a team that is going to be very good as long as Joe Burrow is their quarterback, and here, they get him a talented weapon at tight end. Darnell Washington has the size, speed, and hands to be a real menace at the next level, and Burrow needs a weapon like that at tight end after losing Hayden Hurst.
29. New Orleans Saints: Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
The New Orleans Saints added former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr this offseason, and based on the talent on offense, they could be very explosive in a wide-open NFC South. However, the defense still has issues, and with the No. 29 pick, they add Bryan Bresee, a talented defensive tackle from Clemson.