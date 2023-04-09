2023 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders pass on a QB, move down, pick twice in full first-round mock
No. 30 Las Vegas Raiders: Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan
The Las Vegas Raiders decide to dip their feet back in the Day 1 waters, trading No. 38 and 100 to the Phladelphia Eagles for pick No. 30 overall. With the pick, the Raiders add Michigan star defensive tackle Mazi Smith, a mauler of a prospect who fills one of the biggest voids on this Raiders roster.
By selection Smith and Devon Witherspoon, the Raiders fill two big needs on the defensive side of the ball, bolstering two levels of their defense. Las Vegas has the offensive talent to succeed in 2023, and with two first-round defenders, the defense gets a big shot in the arm.
No. 31 Kansas City Chiefs: Will McDonald IV, Edge, Iowa State
The Kansas City Chiefs will close out the first-round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and with the pick, they add a player to take the place of Chris Jones coming off the edge. The Chiefs won another Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes under center this past season, and that could be a common theme throughout his career.