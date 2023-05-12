2023 Las Vegas Raiders schedule and predictions for all 17 games
By Brad Weiss
Coming off a six-win season in 2022, the Las Vegas Raiders will try to turn things around during the 2023 campaign. Led by second-year head coach Josh McDaniels, the Raiders have a lot of work to do if they hope to rebound from a 2022 season that saw them take a big step backwards after making the playoffs the year before.
Josh McDaniels came into the organization with high expectations, ones that were heightened when the team traded for Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams. Unfortunately, the issues with this team reared its ugly head early on, and it was clear that we were in for a long season of Raiders football.
However, as is the case every season, all teams go back to 0-0 in September, which means the Raiders have the same opportunity as everyone else to put their stamp on the 2023 NFL season. On Thursday, the schedule for the 2023 campaign was released, and the Las Vegas Raiders will be front and center all season long.
Here, we take a look at the 2023 NFL season schedule for the Raiders, and try to predict each outcome.
Las Vegas Raiders 2023 Regular Season Schedule
Week 1: at Denver Broncos
Week 2: at Buffalo Bills
Week 3: vs Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday Night Football)
Week 4: at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 5: vs Green Bay Packers (Monday Night Football)
Week 6: vs New England Patriots
Week 7: at Chicago Bears
Week 8: at Detroit Lions (Monday Night Football)
Week 9: vs New York Giants
Week 10: vs New York Jets (Sunday Night Football)
Week 11: at Miami Dolphins
Week 12: vs Kansas City Chiefs
Week 13: Bye Week
Week 14: vs Minnesota Vikings
Week 15: vs Los Angeles Chargers (Thursday Night Football)
Week 16: at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 17: at Indianapolis Colts
Week 18: vs Denver Broncos
Week 1: Sept. 10 at Denver Broncos
The Las Vegas Raiders will kick off their 2023 NFL season on the road, heading to Colorado to take on the Denver Broncos. The Raiders draw the long straw here, as they do not have to go to Denver in the middle of the winter, and should be able to play well in Jimmy Garoppolo's debut against their division rival.
This will also be a homecoming of sorts for Josh McDaniels, whose last head coaching stint was with the Broncos. However, the Broncos fans will be rowdy in this one, and after revamping the roster around Russell Wilson, you have to think that Denver will be a much better team than they were in 2022.
Result: Loss (0-1, 0-1 AFC West)