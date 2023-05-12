2023 Las Vegas Raiders schedule and predictions for all 17 games
By Brad Weiss
Week 2: Sept. 17 at Buffalo Bills
Week 2 sees the Las Vegas Raiders hit the road once again, this time to take on one of the best teams in all of football in the Buffalo Bills. Like the Denver game, Las Vegas is going into a cold-weather town during the fall, but it is a dreaded trip to the east coast that the team has struggled with in recent memory.
Josh Allen and the Bills are going to be in contention to win the entire conference this season, and at the beginning of the year, should be firing on all cylinders. The Raiders did a nice job bolstering their defense this offseason, but the Bills offense is a well-oiled machine, and should have no problem moving the ball against the unit in this one.
The Bills will get off to a quick start against the Raiders at home, and in the end, will have more than enough firepower on offense to thwart a second-half rally by Jimmy G and the Raiders offense.
Result: Loss (0-2, 0-1 AFC West)
Week 3: Sept. 24 vs Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday Night Football
Jimmy Garoppolo will make his Allegiant Stadium regular season debut in primetime in Week 3, as the Raiders play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers ended the career of Derek Carr in the Silver and Black last season, so they will be looking to get his successor's Raiders career at home off to a bad start.
Last season, rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett established himself as the potential long-term starter in Pittsburgh, and will be the unquestioned leader going into 2023. He is a solid signal-caller, but is still young, so I like a new-look Raiders defesne that is still gelling to get to him early and often in this one.
Playing in primetime in front of the home fans, the Raiders get their first win of the 2023 NFL season, but it takes a late Daniel Carlson field goal to do so.
Result: Win (1-2, 0-1 AFC West)