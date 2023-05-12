2023 Las Vegas Raiders schedule and predictions for all 17 games
By Brad Weiss
Week 4: October 1 at Los Angeles Chargers
In their second AFC West battle of the season, the Raiders head to La La Land to take on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders have had success against the Chargers in the past, including knocking them out of playoff contention a few years ago, and going to Los Angeles always feels like a home game for the Silver and Black.
The Chargers went into last season with high expectations, and many felt they could be a contender for the AFC crown. However, they blew a monsterous lead in the playoffs to Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars, so it remains to be seen how Herbert and this roster will bounce back after that.
Los Angeles will be one of the top teams in the AFC this season, and playing at home, they are able to squeak out a narrow victory over their division rival inside SoFi Stadium.
Result: Loss (1-3, 0-2 AFC West)
Week 5: October 9 vs Green Bay Packers (Monday Night Football)
The Green Bay Packers are making the change from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love this offseason, this after the future Hall of Famer was traded to the New York Jets last month. With Love entering his first season as the starter, you can expect a few bumps along the road, including this primetime matchup against the Raiders on the road.
By the time Week 5 rolls around, we will have a very good idea of what the Raiders' defense is made of, and if they are not good enough to beat a first-year starter at home in primetime, the Silver and Black have some serious problems. The Packers should be a decent team in Love's first year at the helm, but the Raiders take care of business at home in this one.
Look for Maxx Crosby to make life tough for the young signal-caller, and Josh Jacobs, if he is still on the Raiders, to run all over the Packers defensive front.
Result: Win (2-3, 0-2 AFC West)