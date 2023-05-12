2023 Las Vegas Raiders schedule and predictions for all 17 games
By Brad Weiss
Week 8: October 30 at Detroit Lions (Monday Night Football
The Detroit Lions have long been one of the worst teams in the NFL, but this past season, they made a serious run at the end of the regular season. Though the Lions missed out on the playoffs, one could say they were one of the best teams in the NFC down the stretch, and they certainly bolstered their roster this offseason.
Going on the road in primetime, the Raiders should be up for the challenge, but the Lions could be a juggernaut at this point in the season. Jared Goff appears to have found a home in the Motor City, and with so much draft capital, the organization has put a strong group of players around him.
The Raiders go into this game red hot, but in the end, the Lions do enough at home in primetime to send the Silver and Black to their fourth loss of the season.
Result: Loss (4-4, 0-2 AFC West)
Week 9: November 5 vs New York Giants
After back-to-back road games, the Raiders return home to Allegiant Stadium for a battle with the New York Giants. The Giants were one of the biggest surprises in the NFC last season, as Brian Daboll dominated in his first season as head coach, winning the NFL's Coach of the Year honors.
This offseason, the team spent big money bringing Daniel Jones back, and finally surrounding him with some receiving threats on the outside. This will also be the Allegiant Stadium return of Darren Waller, who the team traded away this offseason for a draft selection that turned out to be Cincinnati wideout, Tre Tucker.
New York should be one of the better teams in the NFC this upcoming season, but the Raiders get the job done at home, beating Waller and the Giants in their first of two straight games against teams that play their home games inside MetLife Stadium.
Result: Win (5-4, 0-2 AFC West)