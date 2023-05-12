2023 Las Vegas Raiders schedule and predictions for all 17 games
By Brad Weiss
Week 10: Nov. 12 vs New York Jets (Sunday Night Football)
The Aaron Rodgers era for the New York Jets kicks off this season, after the Green Bay Packers traded him away this offseason. This will be a meeting between former teammates in Rodgers and Davante Adams, so the tension will be riding high in this Sunday Night Football matchup.
Rodgers is known for dominating in primetime, and this game has the potential to be a real shootout. The Jets had one of the best defenses in the NFL last season, led by Defensive Rookie of the Year, Sauce Gardner, and should be even better after bolstering all three levels this offseason.
Adams is going to get his in this game, and McDaniels should make it a point to get him the ball early and often. In the end, it could be a battle of running back, as Breece Hall goes up against Jacobs.
Result: Loss (5-5, 0-2 AFC West)
Week 11: November 19 at Miami Dolphins
At this point in the season, it will all depend on the health of Tua Tagovailoa for the Miami Dolphins. Last season was downright scary in terms of his health, but he should be ready to go to kick off the 2023 NFL season, though the team needs to do a better job keeping him upright.
Traveling to Miami is tough for any team, but for the Raiders to go east and beat the Dolphins after playing in primetime the previous Sunday could be too much. Garoppolo has a lot of experience playing against the Dolphins, but Miami is going to be a top team in the AFC this season and should be rolling by Week 11.
Las Vegas loses this road game, falling below the .500 mark for the season, as fans start to call for McDaniels's firing
Result: Loss (5-6, 0-2 AFC West)