2023 Las Vegas Raiders schedule and predictions for all 17 games
By Brad Weiss
Week 12: Nov. 26 vs Kansas City Chiefs
So far, the Las Vegas Raiders have been up and down during this prediction piece, but this is where the team takes a turn in the right direction. Playing at home against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Silver and Black pick up their first AFC West victory of the 2023 NFL season.
Beating Kansas City is never an easy task for any team, but the Raiders have kept it close with them at times over the last few seasons. In this matchup, the Silver and Black head home after an east coast trip to play the Dolphins, and are backed by a rowdy Allegiant Stadium crowd.
Patrick Mahomes has his way with the Raiders' defense, but McDaniels keeps it on the ground for the most part, and Jacobs steals the show with 150-plus rushing yards.
Result: Win (6-6, 1-2 AFC West)
Week 13: Bye Week
Week 14: Dec. 10 vs Minnesota Vikings
Coming off their bye week, and playing at home, the Las Vegas Raiders will welcome in the Minnesota Vikings. This is a Raiders team that is flying high after their stunning victory over the Chiefs in Week 12, and they parlay that into another big, late-season victory in front of the home fans.
The Vikings were one of the best teams in the NFC last season in terms of their record, but they showed some serious warts when it mattered down the stretch. They were also rumored to be in the market to move on from Kirk Cousins this offseason, so it is anybody's guess as to what this team will look like as we get close to the end of the 2023 NFL season.
Las Vegas wins their second game on the road in convincing fashion against the Vikings, and now, are serious Wild Card contenders in the AFC.
Result: Win (7-6, 1-2 AFC West)