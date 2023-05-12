2023 Las Vegas Raiders schedule and predictions for all 17 games
By Brad Weiss
Week 15: Dec. 14 vs Los Angeles Chargers (Thursday Night Football)
In their third straight home game, the Las Vegas Raiders will welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to Allegiant Stadium in a Thursday Night Football matchup. This AFC West battle will have huge playoff implications, and for the Raiders, can really put them in the driver's seat for a potential playoff berth in Josh McDaniels's second season as head coach.
Playing on a short week is never easy, but playing on the road on a short week is even harder, which is what the Chargers will be doing. In Thursday night battles, especially with injuries and being this late in the season, you have to like the home team's chances of coming out on top.
After losing to the Chargers on the road earlier in the season, Las Vegas wins their third straight game here at home, moving to 8-6 and back to .500 in the division.
Result: Win (8-6, 2-2 AFC West)
Week 16: Dec. 25 at Kansas City Chiefs (Christmas Day Game)
It could be a very Grinch-like Christmas for Raider Nation this season, as they will play the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in the Nickelodeon Game. Playing the Chiefs at any time of the year is tough, but playing them inside Arrowhead Stadium at the end of December will be too much for the Silver and Black to overcome.
At this point in the season, the Chiefs could be fighting for the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC, and they are not going to let the Raiders stand in their way. The Raiders will go into this game with a strong three-game win streak, but in the end, the Chiefs will be waiting with a lump of coal when they show up in Kansas City.
The loss drops them to 8-7 on the year, but with two winnable games left on the schedule, can the Raiders actually get to double-digit wins?
Result: Loss (8-7, 2-3 AFC West)