2023 Las Vegas Raiders schedule and predictions for all 17 games
By Brad Weiss
Week 17: Dec. 31 at Indianapolis Colts
In their final road game of the season, the Raiders will head to Indianapolis to take on the Anthony Richardson-led Colts. The rookie signal-caller is goinh to get every chance to win the starting job this summer, and by the time December rolls around, he should be more than comfortable in the Colts offense.
That will not matter in this one, as the Raiders will be playing for a playoff spot at this point in the season, and the Colts will likely be one of the worst teams in the NFL in Richardson's first year at the helm. That is no knock on the quarterback, it is just the way the NFL is, and with their playoff life in the balance, the Raiders get it done here.
Incredibly, Jimmy G is still healthy at this point in the season, and his connection with Adams leads to multiple touchdowns in this AFC battle.
Result: Win (9-7, 2-3 AFC West)
Week 18: TBD vs Denver Broncos
Sitting at 9-7, and on the cusp of a playoff spot, the Raiders will cap off their 2023 NFL season with an AFC West battle against the Denver Broncos. Now, if the Raiders were heading to Denver at this point in the season, I would put this one down as a loss, but at home, with everything riding, the Raiders punch their ticket to the playoffs.
Denver could be a Wild Card team as well when all is said and done, as Wilson should be much better in his second season as the franchise quarterback. Despite all the changes on the roster this offseason, the addition of Garoppolo proves to be a big one, as he does what he always does: winning football games.
The ten-win season sends the Raiders to the playoffs for the first time in two years, as they secure a Wild Card spot in Week 18.
Result: Win (10-7, 3-3 AFC West)