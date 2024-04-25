3 AFC West moves that could result in disaster for the Raiders in 2024 NFL Draft
Just a little worst case scenario brainstorm to start your Draft weekend.
It's officially here. Draft weekend is upon us, and things are going to get so, so weird.
Three of the four AFC West teams figure to be major players in the first round on Thursday night, which is probably bad news for the Raiders. They need a QB, but so do the Broncos, who pick right before them. They'd love to trade up, but the biggest possibility for that – the Chargers' pick at 5 – will come at a huge price, which is not unsual in itself but a little more painful because, again, it's the Chargers. The AFC West could unleash, like, 3 or 4 possible chaotic scenarios tonight and no one would blink an eye.
And since so much time and space has been dedicated to talking about how the Raiders' draft weekend could go right, let's take a few moments to be giant, panicking pessimists and brainstorm how things could go wrong. Surely that's a good use of our time. So these are the three AFC West moves that could result in disaster for the Raiders in this weekend's NFL Draft. If you make it to the end of this slideshow, good on you.