3 big surprises early on in Raiders 2024 training camp
By Brad Weiss
We are off and running with the Las Vegas Raiders 2024 training camp, and there have been some big surprises so far. With Antonio Pierce running his first training camp as head coach of the franchise, the Raiders have seen many players step up in a big way, fueling the fire that this could be a very successful season in Las Vegas.
While the quarterback battle has dominated the headlines, as expected, other position groups have taken center stage over the past two weeks as well. Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell are battling it out for the QB1 spot, but other groups have open starting jobs available as well, making for a very competitive camp so far.
Here, we look at some of the bigger surprises from the Raiders 2024 training camp.
3. Raiders rookie TE Brock Bowers is better than expected
When the Raiders selected Brock Bowers in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, it was clear that they were going with the best player available. The Raiders had already brought in an elite young tight end the previous draft, selecting Notre Dame star Michael Mayer in the second round.
However, Bowers has come in and shown just why the Raiders could not afford to pass on him with their Day 1 pick this past April. We knew he was a special talent, but he has been much better than expected, and has surpassed Mayer as the potential No. 1 tight end in Las Vegas for a very long time.