3 big surprises early on in Raiders 2024 training camp
By Brad Weiss
2. Raiders depth in the secondary
This offseason, many in the fan base were clamoring for the Raiders to do something drastic to address the cornerback room. Last year, Jack Jones came in during the season and seamlessly jumped into the CB1 role, but outside of Nate Hobbs, there was no other clear starter coming back at the position group.
After adding two cornerbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft, and with Jakorian Bennett looking strong during his second training camp, it is clear there is more depth at the position than expected. Many feel Bennett will jump in and become a starter going into Year 2, but the rookies have looked great this summer, and there is going to be some serious competition in terms of playing time at cornerback.
At safety, the Raiders have a strong duo in the starting lineup in Trevon Moehrig and Marcus Epps, but there is strong depth behind them. Rookie Trey Taylor could make the roster after being a Day 3 pick back in April, and I am sure the franchise is happy they brought back Isaiah Pola-Mao for another go-around in 2024.
Las Vegas has the chance to be very special on the defensive side of the ball this season, and if the secondary is better than advertised, it could lead them to plenty of wins in 2024.